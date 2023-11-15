SuperComputer gives verdict on where Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur will finish in the Premier League
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton drew 1-1 at the Amex with struggling Sheffield United while Crystal Palace lost 3-2 at home to Sean Dyche’s Everton. Chelsea however pulled off a 4-4 draw with reigning champions Man City.
Early leaders Tottenham suffered their second defeat on the trot with late goals giving Wolves a 2-1 win.
But how did this affect the SuperComputer predictions?
Created by a team of data specialists at King Casino Bonus, the SuperComputer uses previous results, current news and prediction models to create a simulation which predicts every result 1,000 times.
And it thinks Spurs are set to miss out on the Champions League after being affected by suspensions and injuries.
As a result, the model predicted Tottenham’s initial rise up the Premier League table and estimated a fourth place finish was attainable, however they are now predicted to finish SIXTH.
Brighton set for eighth-placed finish and therefore miss out on European football while Manchester City to win a fourth successive title and finish eight points ahead of Liverpool in second.
Along with Spurs, Manchester United to miss out on UEFA Champions League spots and tipped for relegation, Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton to make imminent Championship returns after promotion.