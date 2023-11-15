It was another week of mixed results for our teams in the Premier League as we head into the International break.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton drew 1-1 at the Amex with struggling Sheffield United while Crystal Palace lost 3-2 at home to Sean Dyche’s Everton. Chelsea however pulled off a 4-4 draw with reigning champions Man City.

Early leaders Tottenham suffered their second defeat on the trot with late goals giving Wolves a 2-1 win.

But how did this affect the SuperComputer predictions?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Hodgson, Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino | Picture: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by a team of data specialists at King Casino Bonus, the SuperComputer uses previous results, current news and prediction models to create a simulation which predicts every result 1,000 times.

And it thinks Spurs are set to miss out on the Champions League after being affected by suspensions and injuries.

As a result, the model predicted Tottenham’s initial rise up the Premier League table and estimated a fourth place finish was attainable, however they are now predicted to finish SIXTH.

Brighton set for eighth-placed finish and therefore miss out on European football while Manchester City to win a fourth successive title and finish eight points ahead of Liverpool in second.