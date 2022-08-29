Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Fulham will finish in the Premier League after a latest results
Brighton and Hove Albion continue to fly high after a 1-0 triumph against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium – but where will they finish in the Premier League this season?
Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table after making it four wins out of four to start the season, but this weekend belonged to others.
Pascal Gross was once again on target for Brighton, Liverpool shook off some early season rust, Erling Haaland’s hat-trick helped Manchester City come from behind (again) and Manchester United’s revival continued at Southampton.
The loss of Neal Maupay to Everton has highlighted Brighton’s need for attacking reinforcements, but only on paper. On the pitch, all is well for Graham Potter’s side, who are unbeaten in their last nine in the top flight and sit only two points off the summit after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leeds. Pascal Gross, scorer of two goals at Manchester United on the opening weekend, was again on target, meaning he has now scored more goals in the first four games of this season than he did all of last term. “Pascal is probably performing at the level of his career,” Potter said. “Certainly his level since I’ve been working with him.”
Crisis over
Defeat to Manchester United on Monday night seemed unthinkable for Liverpool, yet when it came it left Jurgen Klopp’s side without a victory after three games and already worryingly off the pace. They could hardly have had better opposition this weekend considering their history against Bournemouth, but those already impressive records were broken in a 9-0 rout that ended any talk of a crisis at Anfield. The only surprise was Mo Salah’s failure to register either a goal or an assist – if the Egyptian had brought his shooting boots Liverpool would surely have hit double figures.
Size doesn’t matter
When Manchester United splashed out just shy of £50million – not including add-ons – to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, many questioned the wisdom of trying a 5ft 9in centre-half in the Premier League. But after a rough introduction Martinez is now showing why Eric ten Hag brought him with him from the Eredivisie. Against Southampton he won every duel, leaving his mark on more than one Saints player, and alongside Raphael Varane showed why Harry Maguire may need to get used to a seat on the bench.
Bernardo shows his value
Speaking in midweek, Pep Guardiola had left the door open for Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City this week if the right offer came in. On Friday, he closed it – insisting the Portugal international was going nowhere. And on Saturday afternoon, it became clear why. Haaland took the headlines as his first Etihad goals came in a flood – three in 20 minutes – but it was Bernardo who led the way in dragging City back from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2, getting the first goal early in the second half and then driving City forward with the relentless running which has made him such an important part of Guardiola’s squad.
Villa discontent
There were boos at the final whistle on Sunday as Aston Villa slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham, who had arrived in the west midlands winless to start the campaign. The attacking verve that was injected by the arrival of Philippe Coutinho midway through last season has faded, and Villa have lost three of their opening four games this season, nine of their last 15 in the Premier League. With high-flying Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City up next, things could get worse before they get better.
Here’s how the data experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe the title race will pan out this season
1. Man City
Points: 86, goal difference: 58, relegation: 1%, Champions League qualification: 94%, Premier League winners: 58%
2. Liverpool
Points: 77, goal difference: 50, relegation: 1%, Champions League qualification: 79%, Premier League winners: 20%
3. Tottenham
Points: 69, goal difference: 25, relegation: 1%, Champions League qualification: 53%, Premier League winners: 7%
4. Arsenal
Points: 69, goal difference: 23, relegation: 1%, Champions League qualification: 50%, Premier League winners: 7%
5. Chelsea
Points: 67, goal difference: 19, relegation: 1%, Champions League qualification: 44%, Premier League winners: 5%
6. Brighton
Points: 60, goal difference: 8, relegation: 1%, Champions League qualification: 23%, Premier League winners: 2%
7. Manchester United
Points: 56, goal difference: 1, relegation: 3%, Champions League qualification: 14%, Premier League winners: 1%
8. Newcastle
Points: 53, goal difference: 1, relegation: 6%, Champions League qualification: 10%, Premier League winners: 1%
9. Crystal Palace
Points: 52, goal difference: -1, relegation: 7%, Champions League qualification: 9%, Premier League winners: 1%
10. Brentford
Points: 48, goal difference: -4, relegation: 11%, Champions League qualification: 5%, Premier League winners: 1%
11. Aston Villa
Points: 47, goal difference: -9, relegation: 12%, Champions League qualification: 4%, Premier League winners: 1%
12. Leeds United
Points: 46, goal difference: -10, relegation: 14%, Champions League qualification: 3%, Premier League winners: 1%
13. West Ham
Points: 46, goal difference: -10, relegation: 14%, Champions League qualification: 4%, Premier League winners: 1%
14. Leicester
Points: 46, goal difference: -9, relegation: 16%, Champions League qualification: 3%, Premier League winners: 1%
15. Wolves
Points: 42, goal difference: -13, relegation: 24%, Champions League qualification: 2%, Premier League winners: 1%
16 Fulham
Points: 41, goal difference: -18, relegation: 26%, Champions League qualification: 1%, Premier League winners: 1%
17. Southampton
Points: 41, goal difference: -20, relegation: 27%, Champions League qualification: 1%, Premier League winners: 1%
18. Everton
Points: 39, goal difference: -18, relegation: 31%, Champions League qualification: 1%, Premier League winners: 1%
19. Nottingham Forest
Points: 34, goal difference: -30, relegation: 50%, Champions League qualification: 1%, Premier League winners: 1%
20. Bournemouth
Points: 33, goal difference: -40, relegation: 55%, Champions League qualification: 1%, Premier League winners: 1%