Brighton playmaker Julio Enciso is expected to have another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Enciso, 21, will reportedly undergo surgery on his left knee and is set to miss "two to three months" of the new camapign.

South American media outlet Versus posted: "A bad news for the Albirroja! Julio Enciso will undergo surgery again on his left knee and will have a recovery process of two to three months.

"The Paraguayan national team forward will have the torn part of the meniscus removed, with the goal of being 100% ready for the final part of the year."

Enciso has been troubled with knee issues during his time in the UK.

While on loan at Ipswich last season, he sustained a meniscus tear in his left knee against Aston Villa. He was forced off in tears after 14 minutes but scans revealed it was not too serious and he featured for the relegated Tractor Boys during the back end of the season

Enciso also suffered a more serious knee injury with Brighton, where he was ruled out for six months during the 2023-24 season.

The latest surgery is a blow for the club and player as the Paraguay international was hoping to seal a move away from the Seagulls this summer. Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Inter Milan were all said to be keen on the Brighton talent.

Enciso has a guide price of £25m and is contracted until June 2026. He joined Albion from Libertad in 2022 for around £8m. He has made 57 appearances with six goals and seven assists.

The South American is known for his moments of brilliance, including wining the Premier League’s 2022-23 Goal of the Season award for his stunning strike against Manchester City.