There was encouraging news from the Brighton camp today as midfielder Diego Gomez was spotted in training on Wednesday.

Gomez has been struggling with injury of late and was forced off in the 36th minute of Brighton’s 2-1 win against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The Paraguay international sustained a thigh injury while on international duty last week during a friendly fixture with South Korea. Gomez passed a late fitness test ahead of the Newcastle match but then took a hefty whack to the hip during the first half and was replaced by Maxim De Cuyper.

“I don't think it's the same injury,” said head coach Fabian Hurzeler to Sussex World shortly after the Newcastle win. “I think it's a hit on his hip. I can't give any more information, but we have to wait for the scan.”

The scan must have delivered positive news and whatever was troubling the 23-year-old South American appears to have cleared up.

Gomez was spotted training at full tilt at the Lancing Training Ground as Hurzeler’s men prepare to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Kaoru Mitoma an injury doubt for Manchester United trip

There was however no sign of injured trio Brajan Gruda (knee), Joel Veltman (calf) and Kaoru Mitoma (ankle).

Mitoma picked up his issue in the 3-1 win at Chelsea and has so far missed the draw at Wolves and the home win against Newcastle.

Hurzeler said: “Mitoma still has to recover from his hit. We try to bring him back as quick as possible. He was close but we have to be patient with him, so let's see how the next days are going.

“You will never hear me complaining about injuries,” Hurzeler added. “I think we have a big squad, we have a squad where we need everyone, and that's what I always try to emphasise.”

