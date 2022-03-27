The flying full-back was due to play in Friday’s 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group G qualification match with Andorra at AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Court but has returned home due to illness.

The 21-year-old, who was due to make his first England appearance in 18 months after a series of injury setbacks, will also miss the Young Lions’ trip to Albania on Tuesday evening.

No replacement has been called up by England under-21s manager Lee Carsley.

Brighton will hope Lamptey will have recovered by the time of their home Premier League encounter with relegation-threatened Norwich City on Saturday, April 2.

The Seagulls will still have representation in the Young Lions’ squad despite Lamptey’s withdrawal.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is on a season-long loan at Walsall, could be in line to win his first England cap at under-21 level.

