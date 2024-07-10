'Talks have not progressed' - Brighton reportedly 'out of the race' for 19-goal star wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League.

Brighton have reportedly dropped their interest in Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville.

The Seagulls opened talks with Leeds in June for last season’s Player of the Championship, after the Dutchman scored 19 goals and claimed nine assists for Daniel Farke’s team.

Summerville, 22, joined Leeds in 2021 from Feyenoord for around £1.5m and is contracted to the Elland Road club until June 2026. His transfer value is believed to be around £40m.

Crysencio Summerville was last season’s Player of the Championship, after the Dutchman scored 19 goals and claimed nine assists for Leeds. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano warned that if Brighton were not able to reach an agreement quickly, other interested clubs – which include PSG, Liverpool and Chelsea – ‘could appear’, adding: “So it could be complicated to reach an agreement.”

Now, it has been reported that Albion are out of the race.

TEAMtalk.com reported on Tuesday (July 9): “Brighton are out of the running to sign Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville in this summer’s transfer window, sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“The Seagulls were seen as front-runners for Summerville’s signature after holding initial talks with Leeds about a possible deal for the Dutchman.”

The football website reported that ‘talks have not progressed’ between the parties but ‘everything points towards’ Summerville still leaving Elland Road.

The article added: “Liverpool remain interested in signing Summerville, which comes amid the uncertainty surrounding their top talisman Mohamed Salah.