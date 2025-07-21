Brighton’s left back close to Serie A move

Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan continues to train with the Seagulls at their Spanish pre-season training camp.

Estupinan, 27, is widely tipped to leave this summer with AC Milan the most likely destination. Manchester United were also said to be keen.

The Ecuador international, for the moment, remains with Fabian Hurzeler's squad and featured in Albion's 3-1 friendly victory against Championship club Stoke last week.

He was also pictured yesterday on the club website taking part in a raining session.

But while Estupinan tunes-up for the new campaign, talks between the Italian giants and Brighton are very much ongoing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "AC Milan improved their bid for Pervis Estupinan with talks underway as Jorge Mendes is working on the deal."

How much is Pervis Estupinan worth?

So far, Milan reportedly started the bidding at around £13m plus add-ons, which has rejected by the Seagulls.

Milan are then said to have returned with an improved offer of £16m but the Seagulls are hoping to achieve £20m-plus.

The two clubs are not a million miles away in their valuations and a deal is expected to be concluded in the coming days.

Estupinan said to South American media last month that he wants to move on and Brighton have already signed their replacement earlier this month as Belgium international left back Maxim De Cuyper joined for around £17m from Club Brugge.

Estupinan joined Brighton from Villarreal in 2022 for around £15m and has made 104 appearances with five goals and 14 assists.

His current Brighton contract expires June 2027.

