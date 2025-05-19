Tariq Lamptey has been hit by yet another injury, as his Brighton future looks increasingly uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is missing from the Brighton squad named to face Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on Monday (May 19) – Albion’s final home match of the season.

Lamptey started the 2-0 win at Wolves last weekend but was substituted with a knee injury.

His replacement, Simon Adingra, is one of two changes to the team. Brajan Gruda – who scored his first Brighton goal at Molineux – comes in for Matt O’Riley, who is on the bench.

Former Chelsea man Lamptey had just recovered from a foot injury before his latest setback and is out of contract this summer.

As yet, there's been little talk of a new deal and the full-back was heavily linked with a move to Ajax last January. He’s been behind Joel Veltman in the pecking order this term and his time at Brighton has been hindered by injuries.

Premier League rivals Everton have also been linked with Lamptey, who may have played his last game at the Amex Stadium.

Also missing from the Brighton squad is Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian has served his three-match suspension after being sent off in the 4-2 defeat at Brentford on April 19 – but there is no sign of him in the squad picked to face Liverpool.

The Athletic’s Andy Naylor reported that the 23-year-old is not in the squad due to ‘personal reasons’.