Joao Pedro's absence vs Liverpool explained with Brazil forward missing from Albion squad despite serving suspension

There is no sign of Joao Pedro in the Brighton squad picked to face Liverpool.

The Monday night showdown against the Premier League champions is Albion's penultimate match of the season and their final home match of an inconsistent campaign.

Injuries have impacted Fabian Hurzeler's ninth placed team but they still have slim hopes of achieving European football for next term, despite Crystal Palace’s FA Cup glory.

The Seagulls are currently battling for eighth spot alongside Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham, with a small possibility of Conference League qualification.

A win over newly-crowned champions Liverpool could be crucial in Brighton’s quest to finish eighth.

But they will have to do so without talisman Joao Pedro. The Brazilian has served his three-match suspension after being sent off in the 4-2 defeat at Brentford on April 19 – but there is no sign of him in the squad picked to face Liverpool.

The Athletic’s Andy Naylor reported that Pedro is not in the squad due to ‘personal reasons’.

The 23-year-old has ten goals and seven assists this term and is expected to be a man in demand this summer. He continues to be linked with Arsenal and a serious bid for him would test Albion's resolve. With this in mind, he may have already played his last match at the Amex.

There are two changes to the Albion team which beat Wolves 2-0 last time out.

Tariq Lamptey, who started at Molineux but was substituted with a knee injury, is absent from the squad. He is replaced by Simon Adingra.

Meanwhile, Matt O’Riley has dropped to the bench, with Brajan Gruda picked to start after scoring his first goal for the Seagulls at Wolves. Kaoru Mitoma is on the bench once again.

Back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele is unavailable due to a finger injury, the Athletic reported. Carl Rushworth is on hand, if needed.

So, how can Brighton qualify for Europe?

In any scenario, Chelsea have to win the Conference League final against Real Betis.

Then they would need to finish in seventh place in the Premier League. This would rely on Nottingham Forest beating the Blues on the final day of the season. Carabao Cup winners Newcastle must then also end the season inside the top six.

Alternatively, Chelsea could finish in sixth and Newcastle in seventh – with eighth place in the Premier League then qualifying for Europe.

After Crystal Palace won the FA Cup, Albion fan @guile_daniel listed the nine results that have to happen for Brighton to reach Europe.

– Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham (tick);

– Brentford fail to beat Fulham (tick);

– Brighton beat Liverpool;

– Manchester City beat Bournemouth;

– Chelsea beat Real Betis;

– Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea;

– Aston Villa beat Manchester United;

– Manchester City beat Fulham;

– Brighton beat Tottenham Hotspur

Two down, seven to go!

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Webster, Van Hecke, Wieffer, Ayari, Baleba, Minteh, Gruda, Adingra, Welbeck.

Subs: Rushworth, Julio, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Veltman, Gomez, Howell, O'Riley, Mitoma.