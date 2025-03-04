All the latest Premier League team news and Brighton prepare to welcome ninth-placed Fulham

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has a few selection head-scratchers ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Seagulls will be full of confidence ahead of this one, having won their last five consecutive matches in all competitions.

Brighton, who progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last Sunday thanks to a 2-1 win at Newcastle, are eighth in the top flight and pushing for European qualification.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion injured his knee at Newcastle United

Marco Silva's Fulham also made it to the last eight of the FA Cup last weekend, thanks to their win at Manchester United. They sit ninth in the league—just one point below Brighton.

Hurzeler will though be without flying winger Tariq Lamptey as the former Chelsea man serves a one-match suspension following his dismissal at Newcastle.

Japan international winger Kaoru Mitoma is also an injury doubt as he hobbled off at St James' Park with a knee injury. “We have to wait for the scan," said Hurzeler to the press at St James’ Park. "And then I can say more about that. But hopefully, it’s not that bad. Let’s wait.” Here's how Brighton could line up for this one:

Bart Verbruggen - GK: The Dutch international was superb against Newcastle and is having a great season between the sticks for Hurzeler's team.

Jack Hinshelwood - RB: Brighton's Mr Versatile could be deployed at right back for this one. Lamptey is suspended and the game may arrive too soon for Joel Veltman, who is struggling with a foot injury.

Jan Paul van Hecke - CB: The center-back is a serious contender for Brighton's player of the season. So consistent and should take his place in the rearguard against Fulham.

Adam Webster - CB: The defender is returning to his best form after injuries and could skipper the team once again as Lewis Dunk struggles with a rib issue and Danny Welbeck could be used from the bench once again.

Pervis Estupinan - LB: The Ecuadorian should be at left-back for this one as he continues to reach peak fitness after muscular issues.

Carlos Baleba - CM: The Cameroon ace looked a little leggy at Newcastle but should be fine to face Fulham this Saturday. There is however serious competition these days with Deigo Gomez and Mats Wieffer all pushing.

Yasin Ayari - CM: A very close call here but the Sweden international may just get the nod. Wieffer and Gomez are both in contention, however.

Yankuba Minteh - RW: The Gambian had an eventful time at his former club Newcastle as he gave away a penalty and then scored the leveller. Will hopefully be fresh enough to start but Brajan Gruda and Solly March as pushing.

Georginio Rutter - No10: The former Leeds United man has been excellent in the 10 role this season and links the midfield and attack. Matt O'Riley, if he recovers from a stomach bug, will likely be on the bench.

Simon Adingra - LW: Kaoru Mitoma will be desperate to be fit in time after a knee issue. But if the match arrives too soon for Mitoma, expect Adingra to start on the left.

Danny Welbeck - CF: Another close call here but I expect Welbeck to start ahead of Pedro. Welbeck has scored from the bench in the last two outings but may get the green light as Pedro looked exhausted in the closing stages at Newcastle.