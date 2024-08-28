Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ronan Darcy believes him and his Crawley Town teammates ‘created a bit of tension on the bench’ due to playing some ‘very good football’ at the Amex Stadium against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Crawley Town fell to a 4-0 defeat but most people could agree that the scoreline did not reflect the game itself. Reds managed to have 56 percent possession and created some brilliant chances but were unable to find the back of the net.

Speaking about the game, Darcy said: “It’s obviously frustrating for the fans. I think the result doesn't reflect how we played. We created a bit of tension on the bench between the two sides because we frustrated them and that's because we played some very good football and we've got to be proud of ourselves.

“Some of them players, the Premier League players, earn x amount of money and we were the underdogs again but I think we've got to be very happy with some of the football we played because it was very, very good and if we can take that into the league we'll be all right.”

Throughout the game Crawley created brilliant chances with Darcy even scoring before the flag was raised for offside but they were unable to turn their efforts into goals.

Speaking about the main difference between the sides, Darcy said: “I think especially second half we had five six chances which could have been goals, they (Brighton) were very clinical, especially on the counter which killed us but on another day we score them goals and it's a completely different score.”

Similar to Reds defeat at Wigan, they had the chances but were unable too convert them which has cost them but Darcy still believes him and his teammates can be proud.

“Wigan was another one where we had stupid amounts of possession, chances and we didn't score but we're learning, it's a brand new team. The football we're playing is very good and we have got to be proud of that, it's exciting especially that second half I think four of them chances were big chances but we will leave with our heads held high.”