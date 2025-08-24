'That's a promise' - Former Everton and Chelsea winger sends message to Brighton fans after puzzling defeat

Brighton fans have been told not to worry after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Everton.

Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner saw the Toffees start life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with three points against the Seagulls.

But Albion’s players and the travelling fans will be heading home scratching their heads about how they did not score on Sunday afternoon.

Matt O’Riley and Danny Welbeck most missed glorious opportunities from open play – and the latter missed a second-half penalty to get his team back in to the game.

Brighton were also made to pay for missed chances in the 1-1 draw against Fulham last weekend – and they now face Manchester City next weekend with just one point from two games.

But there’s no need to panic, according to Pat Nevin.

The Former Everton and Chelsea winger, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “For Brighton, don't worry, there is quality there. They made a lot of good chances.

"They won't make that many good chances again and not score this season. That's a promise.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, speaking to BBC Match of the Day, said Brighton were ‘overall the better team’.

He added: “We created the better chances but in the end football is about scoring and keeping clean sheets. We didn't take care of the small actions and the small elements of the game and this is how you lose."

On the chances Brighton had, the 32-year-old German added: "We had a similar situation in the last game where we had chances and we have to be more ruthless.

"Every player wants to score and a goal always helps. In some moments we didn't defend well when we conceded the goals.

"We didn't take care of the throw-ins in some moments of the game. We can improve and we have to focus. We have enough chances here to win the game."

