The big problem which had Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler fuming in Nottingham Forest FA Cup defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fabian Hurzeler reacts to FA Cup quarter-final exit on penalties to Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists his team should have performed at higher level to avoid their heart breaking FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Matz Sels was Forest’s penalty hero yet again as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belgian goalkeeper saved spot-kicks from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez as Forest beat Brighton 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton & Hove Albion were not at their highest level

Brighton battled well but were far from their fluent best. Kaoru Mitoma looked out-of-sorts after a long-haul international break with Japan and Joao Pedro and Diego Gomez were fit enough for the bench after their exploits with Brazil and Paraguay respectively.

The Seagulls did create chances as Yasin Ayari took aim from the edge of the box and his drive looked destined for the bottom corner until Murillo stuck out a heel and deflected it wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pervis Estupinan hit a swerving 25-yard effort which dipped in front of Sels, forcing the Forest keeper into an unorthodox save and Carlos Baleba arrowed a shot just wide from the edge of the box.

After the break, Brighton’s Georginio Rutter fired narrowly over after a sharp turn in the box and Hinshelwood headed another wide, while Bart Verbruggen tipped a Morgan Gibbs-White piledriver over.

Extra time came and went with a header from Gomez expertly pushed over by Sels the closest anyone came to forcing a winner.

Hurzeler: Not intense enough

“We were not on our highest level,” said a visible frustrated Hurzeler in the post match press conference. “We weren't resilient enough, we weren't intense enough and therefore we weren't able to play our best game, especially in possession. We have to improve it the next time if we want to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In traditional time, we had some big chances and we weren't able to score and then you have to go into the penalty shoot-out.

"I take responsibility for that,” added the German when asked about the shootout loss. “So I made the decision and I wanted the players to focus on their job, focus on which corner they want to go.

"They didn't shot that bad. Also, the penalty we missed, they had an idea, and that was the thing I said to them. In the end, they had a great goalkeeper and therefore we weren't able to win this game.”

Brighton are seventh in the Premier League with nine top flight fixtures remaining and still have a great chance of securing European qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler’s men are next in action against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday. The Head coach now has the task of lifting his players for another tricky home fixture.

“It's very important that we keep the head up, that we try to make a good recovery,” Hurzeler said. “We focus on the next challenge and we proved it this season so far that we are able to come back.

"That we can stick together as a team and we have to prove it another time now.”