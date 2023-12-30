The Brighton silver lining that came out of Roberto De Zerbi's injury-ravaged squad

Jack Hinshelwood of Brighton & Hove Albion against Tottenham Hotspur

For all of Brighton’s success stories in 2023 – including finishing sixth in the Premier League and reaching the last-16 of the Europa League – Jack Hinshelwood’s emergence is certainly one of them.

This year, the 18-year-old has made his debuts in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup, and the Europa League. He has scored a match-winning header against Brentford and a piledriver of a strike in the 4-2 victory over Tottenham this month.

Despite being a midfielder, the teenager, who has been with the Seagulls since the age of seven, has shone at right-back and has shown just how versatile and mature he is over his 11 first-team appearances this season.

His performances led Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi to label him as the “next Pascal Gross” and he would like “three or four Jack Hinshelwoods” in his team - such is his versatility.

However, it is unlikely that much of these feats would have been possible had it not been for Brighton’s hefty injury list this term.

Would he have played twice in Europe this season, once at left-back against AEK Athens and the other at right-back at home to Marseille, if Tariq Lamptey or Pervis Estupinan had been fit? Perhaps not.

It was a baptism of fire for the youngster when he started in midfield at Villa Park for his full Premier League debut in September as his side were thumped 6-1 by Aston Villa.

Hinshelwood didn’t play again until late November and that may have only been the case because Lamptey limped off early in their 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest.

Although he gave away a penalty in that game, De Zerbi knew he had a young gem on his hands. Hinshelwood has scored twice and played in every game since.

His intelligence on the ball, the adulation he receives from his manager and teammates, adaptability, eye for goal, and more, make him a wonderful prospect.