Brighton v Norwich: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

The Seagulls are currently enduring a torrid run of form. Albion have lost their last six league games in a row and have not picked up a Premier League point since the 2-0 win at Watford on February 12.

Brighton, who have taken 33 points from 29 games, are eight points clear of 17th-placed Everton and 11 ahead of third-from-bottom Watford, although the Toffees have two games in hand.

The Seagulls will be desperate to halt their slide against a Canaries team who seem destined for the drop.

Brighton's Lewis Dunk tangles with Norwich's Josh Sargent during October's goalless draw at Carrow Road. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Norwich, who have won just four league games this season and have also lost their last six consecutive Premier League games, sit bottom of the table and are eight points behind Everton, who also have two games in hand.

The Canaries and Albion met at Carrow Road on October 16 and played out a goalless draw.

A win against seemingly doomed Norwich is a must for Albion. Brighton's next three games following the visit of the Canaries sees them travel to heavyweights Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Team news

Brighton are sweating on the fitness of Adam Webster, Adam Lallana and Alexis Mac Allister.

Webster has been out since February 18 with a groin injury but may return on Saturday.

Lallana, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury on March 12 which is likely to keep him out of the game with Norwich.

Mac Allister limped off the pitch while playing for Argentina on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was forced off the field on 58 minutes after being kicked in the knee by Ecuador's Allan Franco.

Robert Sánchez and Tariq Lamptey withdrew from their respective national teams during the international break but both are expected to play against the Canaries.

Norwich will travel to the Amex without Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele.

Idah has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Omobamidele, meanwhile, will miss Saturday's game with a lower back injury.

The Canaries also have doubts over Christopher Zimmermann, who is recovering from an eye infection

What time is kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City will kick-off at the Amex on Saturday, April 2 at 3pm.

Is the match live on TV?

The game will not be broadcast live due to the game's 3pm kick-off time.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day at 10.30pm

Match officials

Simon Hooper will take charge of Albion's home game with the Canaries.

His assistant referees will be Scott Ledger and Derek Eaton. The fourth official is Thomas Bramnall and VAR will be Kevin Friend, assisted by Simon Beck.