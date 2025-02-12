Brighton netted a controversial second half winner against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Saturday

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton believes Brighton’s FA Cup fourth round winner against Chelsea would have been chalked off had VAR been in operation.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca bemoaned the lack of VAR as he felt there was a handball in build-up to Kaoru Mitoma’s winner from Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

“I think Tariq Lamptey’s handball against Chelsea clearly had an impact on the control of the ball for one thing, the path of the ball for the second thing, and it led almost immediately to the goal,” Walton said to talkSPORT BET.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his team's second goal past Robert Sanchez of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fourth Round match

“In the law that is not allowed, so if there was VAR there it would have picked up the fact that the arm was removed from his body and went towards the ball as well.

“VAR would have given the referee the opportunity to see it again and I believe it would have been ruled out if he had that opportunity.

"It also clearly fell within the attacking phase of play in the build up to the goal as it was the last moment when Brighton won back possession.

“Chelsea can feel hard done by that one in my opinion. If VAR was available in FA Cup matches, they would have used it in that scenario.”

Mitoma’s strike saw Albion advance to the fifth round after Georginio Rutter cancelled out Cole Palmer’s early opener. VAR will be in use from the fifth round of the FA Cup, where Brighton are drawn away to Newcastle United.

Afterwards, Maresca said football is "complicated" without VAR. "I think the handball is quite clear. In the last two or three days there were many different moments in different games. Without VAR it's complicated," said the Italian.

Predictably, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler had no issue with Mitoma’s winner. “First of all, I was convinced that the goal counts because there's not a VAR, so you can celebrate it in a different way.”