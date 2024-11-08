'The next step' – Fabian Hurzeler makes staggering Bart Verbruggen comparison amid fresh transfer link

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler heaps praise on goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler compared his goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to Germany legend Manuel Neuer ahead tomorrow’s clash with Manchester City.

Verbruggen, 22, has been excellent for Brighton this season and has already been linked with moves to a number of big clubs, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and most recently Bayern Munich.

Earlier this week former Manchester United and Dutch defender Jaap Stam said The Netherlands No 1 is unlikely to be at Brighton for much longer.

Verbruggen joined the Seagulls for around £16m from Anderlecht in 2023 and has thrived under Hurzeler this season. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2028.

"He reminds me of Manuel Neuer,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “When I saw Neuer playing a very modern style, good with his feet, always very reactive and having great saves.

"It is similar to Bart. He is in the early stages of his career, he has this potential to be one of the goalkeepers in the world.

"Now he is playing week for week, he is now consistent from last season. It is a different challenge for him playing every game for his club and the national team.

"He has more games to be ready, more where he might make mistakes, he might keep us in the game. That is the next step for him. He is an unbelievable character and very mature for his age.

He is clear where he wants to go and this always helps for a young player. He has a big future."