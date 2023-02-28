Chelsea have a ‘genuine interest’ in Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi as pressure continues to mount on Blues manager, and ex-Seagulls boss, Graham Potter.

The Italian has been a revelation at the Amex since replacing Potter at the helm in September.

The 43-year-old has guided the eighth-placed Seagulls to within four points of qualification for European football next season, and has lead Albion to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Potter, meanwhile, has struggled at Stamford Bridge since leaving Sussex. The 47-year-old has won just nine of his 26 games in charge of Chelsea since succeeding his popular predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have a ‘genuine interest’ in Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi as pressure continues to mount on Blues manager, and ex-Seagulls boss, Graham Potter. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Blues sit tenth in the Premier League, closer to the relegation zone than the UEFA Champions League qualifying places, and have already been knocked out of the FA Cup.

Chelsea are still in this season’s UEFA Champions League, but trail German side Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on aggregate going into the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

De Zerbi’s excellent work at Brighton has piqued the interest of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Italian giants Inter Milan, AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus.

And Football Insider has revealed that Chelsea are the latest club to covet the Italian’s services.

Sources have told the outlet that the Blues have identified the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo head coach as a potential candidate should they part ways with Potter.

Chelsea have reportedly been impressed by De Zerbi’s almost-immediate success at the Amex, and his excellent record at blooding young players.

Although Potter retains the backing of the Blues board, Football Insider sources have said that the next two games will be crucial in deciding the future of the ex-Swansea City and Östersunds head coach.

De Zerbi was confirmed as the new Brighton boss on September 18, 2022, signing a four-year contract.

Potter, meanwhile, was appointed the new head coach of Chelsea on a five-year deal on September 8, 2022.