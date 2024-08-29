Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Billy Gilmour’s proposed move to Napoli is reportedly off after Matt O’Riley’s serious injury this week – but Fabian Hurzeler remains tight-lipped on the Scotland midfielder’s future.

Brighton’s new £25m signing Matt O’Riley faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following his ankle injury sustained on debut against Crawley Town last Tuesday.

O’Riley, signed by the Seagulls from Scottish champions Celtic last week, was forced off after just six minutes following a challenge from Crawley’s Jay Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurzeler confirmed on Thursday morning (August 29) that O’Riley’s scan confirmed ligament damage and that the Denmark international will require surgery.

Billy Gilmour’s proposed move to Napoli is reportedly off after Matt O’Riley’s serious injury this week – but Fabian Hurzeler remains tight-lipped on the Scotland midfielder’s future. Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

This development is expected to have a major impact on Gilmour’s proposed move to Italy. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A outfit Napoli this summer as their boss Antonio Conte looks to revamp their midfield.

Napoli had hoped to secure a deal for the Brighton man this week for around £15m.

But Charlie Parker-Turner, from the Daily Express, reported: “Billy Gilmour’s move to Napoli is understood to be off following Matt O’Riley’s injury against Crawley Town. No agreement was in place between clubs for the Scotland international.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler was asked about what O’Riley’s injury could mean for Gilmour at his press conference on Thursday morning.

The German said: "All the decisions, we discuss internally with the chairman. With Paul [Barber], Tony [Bloom] and David[Weir].

"All the decisions, we do them together. There are arguments for both sides and we decide what is best for the club. We make our decisions and then the public will see it."

However, Hurzeler did confirm ‘there will be outgoings’ as he looks to trim his squad down to the ideal range of 22 to 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “These are all internal decisions. When they get to the public, we will let you know as soon as possible."

Tariq Lamptey has been linked with a move away – as has Amario Cozier-Duberry, who could follow fellow youngster Mark O’Mahony on loan to Portsmouth.

Brighton have spent around £200m this summer which has far exceeded the club’s spending record for one window.

"I feel grateful and thankful for Tony,” Hurzeler said.

"It shows the ambition for the club. We want to make the next step together, build on the foundation of recent years and improve in some ways.

"I'm an ambitious guy. It's the right moment. Hopefully we can achieve something big together."