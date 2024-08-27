Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman Paul Barber has revealed why the seagulls are spending big this summer.

Brighton have spent over £200 million this summer transfer window, a stark contrast to the club’s usual business model which sees young players bought in for a modest price and developed over time.

In an interview with TalkSPORT about Brighton’s spending, Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman Paul Barber said: “We’re always looking to try and strengthen our squad where we can.

"We’ve done a lot of work this summer to try and give Fabian Hurzeler the best chance of doing well in the Premier League this year.

“Lots of clubs are investing and improving in their squads and we know that it’s going to be another competitive season.

“Everyone’s going to be competing for places.

“I think trading goes both ways as we all know. Sometimes you have assets that other people want and you can optimise the price and other times, you’re buying to build the squad to go forward again.

"We’re in the process at the moment where we’re in a fortunate position of two or three good years of trading where were have the means to go into the market and buy.

"But that’s with a view of making our squad better, making ourselves more competitive and hopefully repeating what we’ve been able to do in the last few seasons which is to be in the top 10 in the Premier League and ideally qualify for a European competition again.

"It’s a slight variation on our model, but not a significant difference in the way we operate. We’re buying young talent that we think our coach is going to improve.

"At this point, we’re investing, and we’re investing in the future of the club.”

However, the Brighton Chief Executive also revealed that there could be more outgoings from the club before the end of the transfer window.

So far, Brighton have seen 12 players depart from the club on a permanent transfer or loan spell. Notably, veteran midfielders Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana as well as star striker Deniz Undav have left the Albion.

Paul Barber added: “We’ve also got quite a bit of work to move one or two players on as well, because we’ve got a very big squad.

"We want to make sure all our players get a chance to play some football this coming season, so it’s not just incomings it’s outgoings as well.”