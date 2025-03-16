'They deserve it' - Manchester City star makes classy comment about Brighton and their Champions League ambitions
In a pivotal match in the Champions League race at the Etihad on Satuday (March 15), the hosts twice took the lead.
Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush got the goals for City but they were pegged back twice – firstly by Pervis Estupinan’s free-kick before Abdukodir Khusanov’s scored an own goal from Jack Hinshelwood’s flick-on.
In basketball-like match, both teams threatened to win it. Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh missed glorious chances for Albion and Gonzalez hit the post for City.
Gonzalez, 23, spoke to reporters post-match.
Asked about Brighton, the Spaniard said: “They're a great team. They play really well.
“They have a lot of talent, a lot of young players.
"If they're fighting for being in the Champions League, it's because they're a really good team and they deserve it. It was tough.”
The result leaves Manchester City in fifth place as Albion missed the chance to move above them in the race for the Champions League.
Gonzalez – who moved to England this year from Porto in Portgual – said City ‘gave everything’ against Brighton and ‘that's the most important thing’.
He added: “The intensity and the attitude from everyone was perfect. If we play like this, wins are going to come.
“There are still nine finals. We've talked a lot about this, that every game is a final for us. I think today we played as if it was a final.
“I'm pretty sure that if we keep playing like this, good results will come.
“I think today you could see that every player ran and fought for every ball as if it was the last game of the season.
“I don't think it's a transition in City. Every year, in every game, you have to win. You have to give everything.
“I don't care if there are rumours outside. What I care is every game to fight, to try to win. What people talk outside in the dressing room, we don't care.”