Why Brighton’s Japan star has been off the pace this season

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has not quite been at his brilliant best this season.

Mitoma, 28, has set high standards with the Seagulls since making his debut as a second half substitute against Newcastle in August 2022.

He has gone on to make 114 appearances for Albion, with 25 goals and 21 assists and established himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League.

This season has not gone quite so well. The Japan international has looked a little off the pace and has one goal and one assist from his six top flight matches so far.

He picked up a "slight knock" in last weekend's 3-1 win at Chelsea and will be assessed ahead of Sunday's trip to face basement club Wolves.

He is also set to miss Japan's upcoming friendlies against Paraguay and Brazil.

Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan

For the past two seasons, Mitoma forged an impressive partnership on the left with Pervis Estupinan.

Brighton sold Estupinan to AC Milan for £16m in the previous window and Hurzeler feels that has impacted Mitoma’s form.

“There's not a different approach from our side," said Hurzeler, speaking in the pre-Wolves press conference. "Of course the players changed.

"So he played together with Pervis, now he has a different team-mate, I think that's different.

“So you need to find the connection, and that's why I always try to emphasise and say to the crew and everyone how important the connection is on the pitch, how important it is to rely on each other.

"Because I think Pervis and Kaoru have played for a long time together, they know each other, they know their movements."

Impressive new Belgium left back Maxim De Cuyper arrived for around £13m and has made an encouraging start. He has though missed the last few matches with a knee injury and Ferdi Kadioglu has filled in behind Mitoma at left back.

"We had Maxim playing there, we had Ferdi playing there, so it's always a change of players and they need to find the connection,” Hurzeler added.

De Cuyper scored his first Premier League for the club as a second half substitute in the 3-1 win at Chelsea. The former Club Brugge man is likely to start at Molineix Stadium this Sunday.

Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf) have been ruled out.