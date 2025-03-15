Brighton remain without flying full-back Tariq Lamptey for the crunch Premier League match at Manchester City.

Despite serving a one-match suspension last weekend against Fulham, the 24-year-old is missing from the matchday squad at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, March 15).

The Athletic’s Andy Naylor reported: “Lamptey free from suspension but injured (ankle), so Hinshelwood stays at right-back.”

The severity of the right-back’s ankle injury is unclear but will likely be revealed by Fabian Hurzeler in his post-match press conference.

The Seagulls head to Manchester City on Saturday on the back of four straight league victories and are bidding to match their best winning run in the top flight since 1981, when they notched five on the spin.

Midfielder Diego Gomez was a notable addition to Brighton's midfield for their crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City. It will be the Paraguay international’s first away start.

Gomez arrived for £12m from Inter Miami last January and this is just his second start for the Seagulls with six Premier League appearances in total.

Hurzeler’s side have closed to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea and sit a point off the top six with 10 games remaining.

The Premier League’s youngest-ever coach said: “Honestly, I love pressure. So, I always find a way to deal with it.

“I never feel pressure from the owner or from outside because I put it on myself. In the end, the biggest pressure I put on myself because I’m the most demanding person.

“I want the best for the club, which is success. We do this by our daily behaviour, pushing our limits every day and getting the best out of the group. And then we will see where we end in our season.

“I have the biggest belief inside of myself that this team can achieve something because we have a great togetherness in the group.

“We have players with individual potential and that helps give belief to the whole club.”