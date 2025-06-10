Brighton swooped for Sunderland winger Tommy Watson ahead of their return to the Premier League

Former Newcastle and Sunderland player Chris Waddle believes the Black Cats will have to spend £300m to stay in the Premier League.

Sunderland secured a top flight spot thanks to Tommy Watson's dramatic late winner in their play-off final victory against Sheffield United at Wembley last month.

Watson, 19, then completed his move to Brighton for around £10m, while Jobe Bellingham – another star of last season's promotion-winning campaign – joined Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £28m.

The double exit reduces the options for Régis Le Bris' team as they prepare for Premier League life for the first time in eight years.

Waddle knows a good winger when he sees one and admits it's a shame that Watson moved on to the Seagulls.

"I think it’s a shame but this is what Sunderland do," said the former England international to onlinecas.

"They get young players, then sell them on for a profit. They balance their books, make money, but it’s not the approach that will keep them in the Premier League.

"If you go up and want to stay up, you can’t buy six players from the Championship and hope it’s good enough.

“They need to be looking to South America and Europe and buy from their top divisions, so you know they can handle top-level football.

“Instead, teams who are promoted often buy from relegated teams, or buy the best players from the Championship, and it just doesn’t work."

Waddle also feels the gap between the Premier League is now so vast that all three promoted teams will all struggle.

"Leeds, Burnley, Sunderland, they have to buy quality players who can cope with the Premier League, or they’re going down straight away.

"That’s because the gap between the divisions is now so extreme you need to spend £300 million on transfers and contracts to stand a chance."

After signing Watson, Albion technical director David Weir said: "Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time.

“He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer.”

