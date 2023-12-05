This is when Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi expects injured striker Danny Welbeck to return to action
Albion have been without the veteran striker since late October after sustaining a muscular injury in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.
The 33-year-old is among an absentee list that includes Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Adam Webster (knock), Julio Enciso (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), and Solly March (knee), plus Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk are suspended.
However, head coach De Zerbi says the former England striker is likely to be back soon but that is not the case for Paraguayan forward Enciso, who picked up his injury in a training session in August.
On Tuesday, the Italian said: "Danny Welbeck can be back before Christmas or the end of the year. Julio [Enciso], no. He’s still a long time [from playing].
Brighton take on Brentford at the Amex on Wednesday and De Zerbi added there are no fresh injury concerns following their 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.
"Today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) we analyse the situation but I don’t want to take risks with potential new injuries. At the moment the squad that played in Stamford Bridge can play again," he said.
"[Kaoru] Mitoma can play again because he played 65 minutes in Athens and it was a big risk to play with him for much time. Tomorrow he can play, he can start the game. We will see tomorrow morning."
Brighton are about to enter a busy stretch of matches where they play five games in the space of 15 days, including fixtures against the Bees, Burnley, Marseille, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace.