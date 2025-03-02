Liverpool and Chelsea are both eyeing a potential summer move for Brighton talent Carlos Beleba.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls are facing a strong battle to keep the 21-year-old beyond this season, with Albion’s Premier League rivals both weighing up a swoop.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have reportedly claimed the defensive midfielder is a top target for Arne Slot, with the Reds boss looking to strengthen his midfield ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League leaders also face tough competition with rivals Chelsea, who are once again looking to raid the Amex Stadium after the signings of Roberto Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and former boss Graham Potter.

Now reports have emerged that Baleba is being eyed by both Liverpool and Chelsea this summer, whose stock has continued to grow this season under Fabian Huzeler.

The Cameroon international has featured 27 times in all competitions for Albion this term, netting on two occasions - while also cementing his place in the middle of the park.

The young talent arrived at the Amex Stadium in August 2023, making the move from French outfit Lille for £23m and penning a five-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Baleba’s switch, he has since amassed 64 appearances in all competitions under former boss Roberto De Zerbi and Hurzeler.

It will likely take a substantial fee to prize a move for the midfielder, however, with the Seagulls in no rush to sell the young talent whose current contract isn’t set to expire until 2028.

News of Chelsea's interest in Baleba comes just four days after reports emerged Seagulls stopper Bart Verbruggen is a top summer target for Enzo Maresca.

The south-London outfit will face a huge battle to sign the Holland international, with German giants Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing a £50m swoop for the 22-year-old stopper.

Your next Brighton read: Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion team news: 8 out and 1 doubt