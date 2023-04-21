Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
55 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
3 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

'This team has character' - Erik ten Hag issues rallying cry ahead of Man United v Brighton FA Cup semi-final

Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to ‘bounce back’ in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion following their disastrous UEFA Europa League exit at Sevilla.

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

United’s European campaign ended with a whimper in southern Spain on Thursday evening.

Sevilla strolled to a 3-0 home success – thanks to two horrific errors from Red Devils duo Harry Maguire and David De Gea – to advance to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But with a trip to Wembley just three days away, the Red Devils have no time to dwell on their misery at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Most Popular
Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to ‘bounce back’ in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion following their disastrous UEFA Europa League exit at Sevilla. Picture by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty ImagesErik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to ‘bounce back’ in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion following their disastrous UEFA Europa League exit at Sevilla. Picture by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to ‘bounce back’ in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion following their disastrous UEFA Europa League exit at Sevilla. Picture by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Speaking to BBC Sport, ten Hag said: "We lift them [the players] and we have to pick them up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But also we have to face that we let ourselves down and we let the fans down. If you want to win trophies, if you want to be successful, you need other character.”

Ten Hag added United have a good track record of responding to heavy defeats under his management, but stressed his players needed to meet the ‘demands and standards’ expected of them.

He said: "After [the 6-3 defeat to Manchester] City, after [the 7-0 loss at] Liverpool, after [the 4-0 defeat at] Brentford - and every time - we bounce back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In that perspective, this team has character, so we have very good mental skills - but in some occasions we are not there.

"I think we have to accept that now, but it's unacceptable because everyone can see the demands and standard has to be higher at a club as Manchester United."

Related topics:Man UnitedHarry MaguireSpain