Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to ‘bounce back’ in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion following their disastrous UEFA Europa League exit at Sevilla.

United’s European campaign ended with a whimper in southern Spain on Thursday evening.

Sevilla strolled to a 3-0 home success – thanks to two horrific errors from Red Devils duo Harry Maguire and David De Gea – to advance to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

But with a trip to Wembley just three days away, the Red Devils have no time to dwell on their misery at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Speaking to BBC Sport, ten Hag said: "We lift them [the players] and we have to pick them up.

"But also we have to face that we let ourselves down and we let the fans down. If you want to win trophies, if you want to be successful, you need other character.”

Ten Hag added United have a good track record of responding to heavy defeats under his management, but stressed his players needed to meet the ‘demands and standards’ expected of them.

He said: "After [the 6-3 defeat to Manchester] City, after [the 7-0 loss at] Liverpool, after [the 4-0 defeat at] Brentford - and every time - we bounce back.

"In that perspective, this team has character, so we have very good mental skills - but in some occasions we are not there.