Brighton & Hove Albion pre-season begins tomorrow and the club are currently planning to sell three more players before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Seagulls have taken a 32-man squad with them across the pond, including Chelsea target Moises Caicedo and regular first-team players Solly March and Karou Mitoma. . (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The Albion take on Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, 7pm local time and 12am on Sunday in the UK, as part of a series of three pre-season games against Premier League opposition in the states.

One of the biggest admissions from the group was goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. The Spaniard has fallen-out of favour with manager Roberto De Zerbi, after the Brighton boss dropped him for Jason Steele back in March of this year.

De Zerbi stated at the time the Steele was more suited to his style-of-play of having the ball at his feet and playing out from the back. Sanchez did not take kindly to sitting on the bench and asked to be left-out of the matchday squads for the last five Premier League games.

According to the Athletic, Brighton are wanting to sell or loan out the 25-year-old in this window, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich suggested to be interested in signing him.

Elsewhere, striker Adam Connolly is expected to be shipped out in the near future, having not been named in De Zerbi’s squad for the USA tour. Having burst onto the scene with two goals against Tottenham in his Premier League debut back in October 2019, the Irish forward has since slipped off the radar.

Failed loan moves at Luton, Middlesbrough, Venezia and Hull City in the past two years has meant he is been added to the transfer list at the Amex Stadium.

Striker Andi Zeqiri is the final big name likely to find a new club in this transfer window, having not been included in the tour squad.

The 24-year-old is likely to head back to Basel, the club at which he thrived on loan last season. The forward netted 18 goals in all competitions and helped the Swiss side reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference.