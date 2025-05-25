Brighton are without a recognised striker for the final Premier League match of the season, away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Welbeck has not been named in the matchday squad due to a suspected injury.

Joao Pedro is also not involved after being left out of the squad once again following a training ground ‘altercation’ with Jan Paul van Hecke.

Pervis Estupinan is also missing from the squad after picking up an unspecified injury. He is replaced in the team by Jack Hinshelwood, who scored the winning goal against Liverpool.

In better news for Albion, Igor starts for the first time since January and James Milner is back in the squad after nine months out of action.

With Albion without a striker in the team, it is perhaps a surprise to see star forward Kaoru Mitoma on the bench once again.

The Japan international has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich and Arsenal, as Albion brace themselves for a great deal of interest in the winger this summer.

National media reports suggest Joao Pedro could also be leaving Brighton in the summer. The 23-year-old has plenty of admirers, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

European football is still a possibility for Brighton, if they finish eighth in the Premier League – and Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis, whilst finishing outside the top six.

Eighth would also be enough if Newcastle finish seventh and Chelsea finish sixth.

If this happens, this will be Brighton’s first time competing in the Conference League and the second time in three seasons the Seagulls will be playing in Europe.

Before the trip to Spurs, Fabian Hurzeler told reporters: “The only thing we can influence is our result and our preparation for the game and that’s what we try to do. The other results we can’t influence, we try to focus on us.

“We are fully focused. We always emphasise that we can only be successful as a group when we feel this togetherness, when we have this togetherness on and beside the pitch. That’s what we really try to emphasize every day.”

Brighton line-up: Bart Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba, Mats Wieffer, Simon Adingra, Yasin Ayari, Brajan Gruda, Yankuba Minteh.

Subs: Eiran Cashin, Lewis Dunk, Diego Gomez, Harry Howell, James Milner, Kaoru Mitoma, Matt O'Riley, Carl Rushworth, Joel Veltman