Tottenham and Brighton reveal which kit colours they will wear at the Amex Stadium

Everything you need to know as Brighton welcome Tottenham to the Amex Stadium

Tottenham can go top of the Premier League table as they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Third-placed Tottenham have won three from their first four Premier League fixtures under Thomas Frank and could hit the summit with victory on the south coast, if Liverpool lose in the Merseyside derby to Everton in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Brighton though are not always straight forward. They are yet to show their best form this term but Fabian Hurzeler’s men are dangerous on their day, as their 2-1 win against Manchester City proves. Here’s everything you need to know...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler welcomes Tottenham to the Amex Stadium on Saturday

Team news

Brighton will be without Jack Hinshelwood as he faces around two months on the sidelines after damaging ankle ligaments at Bournemouth last week. Maxim De Cuyper (knee) will be assessed, with Adam Webster and Solly March the long-term absentees. Mats Wieffer and Diego Gomez are expected to return.

The match arrives too soon for Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma and Kota Takai remain out.

Referee and VAR

Chris Kavanagh is the man in the middle with Dan Cook and Ian Hussin will be his assistants. Tom Nield is the fourth official.

Neil Davies and assistant Rob Jones are on VAR duties.

Kick-off time and weather

The Premier League fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham kicks-offs at 3pm at the Amex Stadium. The forecast is for light rain in Brighton on Saturday afternoon, although temperatures should remain around 18 degrees.

What have the managers said?

Hurzeler: “They [Spurs] have had a good start. They play with good energy, have a good intensity. Most of the time they go man-to-man.

“They have some new high quality individual players, especially Kudus and Simons. Overall they seem to be in a good place.

“They seem to very compact, have good energy in their team, so it will be a big challenge for us.

“I think he’s (Frank) very humble. He doesn’t put his ego over the club. He always seems to be very respectful. I had a small chat with him in the summer and he’s very friendly, very open-minded. I have a lot of respect for the work he did at Brentford.”

Frank: “I’m trying really to focus on our ourselves and our performances and what we can do.

“It is so easy to get dragged into something you can’t control. I think for the fans, they should dream, they should hope and all that. That is what football is all about.

“I also dream and hope but I’m a little bit closer to the action, so I need to stay level-headed and focus on next training because it needs to be perfect like today.

“It was very good training, with the coaches, with the staff, top players. Everything ran very well and then I need to do what I can to make sure we win more.”

Team colours

Brighton will wear their familiar blue and white striped shirts with blue shorts and blue socks, with their goalkeeper in orange.

Tottenham will be using their all-black away kit at the Amex, with the keeper in pink.

Predictions

Harry Redknapp: Brighton 1-2 Spurs

"Brighton have been quite up and down this season,” said the former Spurs manager. “I’ll be honest, I don’t quite know what to make of them. They looked excellent at home to City but haven’t been great aside from that.

“Aside from that defeat to Bournemouth, it’s been a great start for Spurs and for Thomas Frank. It was by no means a classic, but it was important that they started the Champions League campaign with a win, just to keep that momentum going.

“I think we’ll see a good game, plenty of chances, but I’m picking Spurs.

One to watch - Xavi Simons looks like he’ll be a good fit in this side. He’s a very talented boy and if they can get the best out of him, what a signing he could be.”

Chris Sutton: Brighton 2-1 Spurs

"I was at Tottenham's Champions League win over Villarreal on Tuesday for Radio 5 Live, and they were a little bit flat - they only had one shot on target all night, and only scored thanks to an own goal.

“Spurs have started the season in a similar way to Liverpool, in that they have not always played that well but most of the time they have still got a result - apart from their defeat by Bournemouth.

“What they have in their favour is two incredible centre-halves, in Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who were both phenomenal against Villarreal - Thomas Frank just has to hope he can keep them fit.

“Brighton are inconsistent but they are brave and they have some dangerous attacking players. They will take the game to Spurs, and my gut feeling is they will take the win, too.”

