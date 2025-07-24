All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is joining Championship club Coventry City on a season-long loan.

The Seagulls keeper is determined to kick-start his career with Frank Lampard’s team after a frustrating period on loan at Hull City last term.

Rushworth has featured for Brighton in pre-season and had been linked with summer moves to Rangers and also Manchester United.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Carl has had some good loan opportunities in the Championship, and this is another one at a club who reached the play-offs last season.

“We will be monitoring his progress during the season and wish him every success.”

Rushworth, 24, joined Albion from Halifax Town in 2019 and after spending the second half of the 2019/20 season with Worthing, he joined Walsall in July 2021 and made 43 appearances for the League Two club.

A year later he linked up with League One Lincoln City, making more than 40 appearances, before a successful loan with Swansea City in the Championship in 2023/24 when he made 48 appearances and kept 11 clean sheets.

He made three starts for Hull City on loan last season before returning to the club in January.

Kjell Scherpen leaves Brighton

Rushworth is the second goalkeeper to leave Brighton today as Dutchman Kjell Scherpen sealed a move to Belgium champions Union SG.

Competition for a place between the sticks at Brighton remains fierce as Netherlands No 1 Bart Verbruggen was the main man for Fabian Hurzeler last term, with the experienced Jason Steele providing reliable back up.

Steele will also likely be the “cup keeper” this season with Canada international Tom McGill is also on the scene.

England under-21 stopper James Beadle is also on loan in the Championship this term with Birmingham City.

