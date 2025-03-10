Brighton-linked Argentina midfielder Milton Delgado | AFP via Getty Images

South America has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Brighton in recent years.

Players of the calibre of Alexis MacAllister, Moises Caicedo and Julio Enciso have all been lured to the Amex Stadium from the footballing hotbed and made into Premier League stars.

Now it appears the Seagulls have identified another player with huge potential who they believe can follow in the footsteps of the above and be a household name on this side of the Atlantic.

According to reports in Argentina, defensive-midfielder Milton Delgado is firmly on Brighton’s transfer radar, with bocanoticias.com claiming the club are following his development and situation at the world-renowned Buenos Aires outfit.

The 19-year-old, who is a product of Boca’s youth system , has made 21 first-team appearances for the Xeneize following his debut last March. The Argentina under-20 international has started the past four games for Fernando Gago’s side as he’s established himself as a regular in the season. And while Delgado is under contract until December 2028, it’s understood the club’s hierarchy want to tie him down to a more lucrative long-term deal.

Under his current contract, both Transfermarkt.com and Flashscore.com value the midfielder at around the 500,000 euro mark.

Delgado helped Boca to a fifth-straight league win on Saturday - a victory that has them currently sitting third in the Primera División table. After the game, boss Gago sang the teenager’s praises. He said: ‘He's coming from a lot of growth, both in football and personally. He's in a good moment, in general.

‘From a personal standpoint, from the level he competes at in each match, the level he shows in each match, it's a very good situation for me, because I have the possibility of elevating the level of all the players in that position.’

Brighton have rivals for Milton Delgado

As Delgado’s reputation continues to grow, so too does his list of admirers - with one, in particular, standing out.

Javier Mascherano is a legend in Argentina, having won 147 caps for his country, and following a glittering club career that saw the midfielder win four league titles with Barcelona and two Champions Leagues.

Javier Mascherano | Getty Images

Not long after his retirement from playing in 2020, the former Liverpool and West Ham hardman took up coaching and was named the new boss at MLS side Inter Miami last November.

In his three games in charge to date, the Florida outfit have won two and drawn one. But already Mascherano sees the need to improve and wants to stamp his authority on the team he inherited - and reportedly has Delgado firmly in his sights.

And what a trump card he has to call upon in order to convince his compatriote to join him at the Chasre Stadium - none other than Lionel Messi!

Considered the best to ever play the game, the World Cup winner and eight-times Ballon d'Or holder has the potential to help lure any player to Miami - including Delgado, whose style of play - aggressive and combative - has similarities to that displayed by Mascherano during his playing days.

