Alexis Mac Allister has sent a heartfelt message to Brighton after his transfer to Liverpool was confirmed.

World Cup winner Mac Allister has moved to Anfield for an undisclosed fee, widely reported to be in the region of £35m – not including add ons.

The Argentine was a revelation on the south coast, and was a key cog in a team which secured European football for the first time in the club’s history.

“It’s time to say goodbye to the club that opened the doors to me and gave me such amazing moments,” Mac Allister wrote on Instagram this morning (Thursday, June 8).

Alexis Mac Allister – who joined Albion from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019 – leaves after four-and-a-half years, having made 112 appearances, scoring 20 goals, including 12 during the 2022/23 season. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I never thought I was going to live what I have lived in these three-and-half-years but this club gave me that opportunity and I’ll be forever grateful.”

"I never thought I was going to live what I have lived in these three-and-half-years but this club gave me that opportunity and I'll be forever grateful."

In his farewell message, the 24-year-old named some of the individuals who helped him along on his journey, including Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom, chief executive officer Paul Barber and managers, Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi – as well as ‘all their staff’.

‘Most importantly’, the midfielder wanted to thank this fellow players.

World Cup winner Mac Allister, 24, has moved to Anfield for an undisclosed fee, widely reported to be in the region of £35m – not including add ons. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He added: “So beautiful memories and so much learnt from them. And everybody who works at the club, who are the least seen but who work the hardest, so we can enjoy everyday and the can achieve big goals.

“Finally, a special mention to all the fans, your support and respect during this time have been incredible. As well as your welcome after the World Cup, I will never forget it.

“I don’t have any doubts that this team is going to achieve many important things, because they have the football skills and human quality to do it.

"I’ll always watch and support you (except when I play against you). Thanks a lot Seagulls. You will always have a special place in my heart.”

In a statement on the club website, manager De Zerbi said he was ‘proud to have been Alexis’ coach’, adding: “He is a very talented player.

"It has also been a privilege to work with a guy who has strong and traditional values, and I want to wish him good luck for the future.”

Tony Bloom added: “We are incredibly proud of Alexis and we are sad to see him go. He did something very special, becoming the first Brighton & Hove Albion player to win the World Cup, and was a key player in our best-ever season.

