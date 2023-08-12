Mahmoud Dahoud, Joao Pedro and James Milner have been chosen to make their competitive Brighton debuts against newly-promoted Luton Town.

Albion get their Premier League campaign underway at 3pm this afternoon (Saturday, August 12).

Versatile veteran Milner will begin his 22nd campaign of top flight football after recovering from a minor pre-season injury, following his transfer from Liverpool.

Midfielder Dahoud, a summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, and forward Pedro, who was signed from Watford, impressed during pre-season and have their first chance to showcase their talents in a competitive match for the Seagulls.

João Pedro will make his competitive debut for Brighton & Hove Albion against Luton (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brighton will be without key defender Adam Webster, who has picked up an injury and has been replaced by Jan Paul van Hecke.

Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey are also missing from the squad.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo – who have been at the centre of a topsy-turvy transfer saga involving Chelsea and Liverpool – is not in the matchday squad.

Brighton: Jason Steele, Pascal Groß, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupiñán, Solly March, James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, João Pedro