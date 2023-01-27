Both players had been linked with moves away from the club on loans until the end of the season.
However, the Athletic is reporting that the the club does not expect the two players to leave before the window closes at 11pm next Tuesday, January 31.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is said to like the two defenders and is keen to keep them involved for the second half of the season.
Lamptey has been linked with moves to Lyon and Sporting Lisbon, having only started one league game so far this season.
Both European clubs are believed to be preparing to replace Malo Gusto and Pedro Porro, who have been linked with transfers to Chelsea and Tottenham respectively.
Centre back van Hecke has been linked with a move to to a number of Championship sides including Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Blackburn.
The 22-year-old spent last season out on loan at Rovers, being named their player of the season, and was handed his first Premier League start by De Zerbi last weekend in Albion’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City.