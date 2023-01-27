Tariq Lamptey and Jan Paul van Hecke are not expected to leave Brighton before the end of the January transfer window.

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Both players had been linked with moves away from the club on loans until the end of the season.

However, the Athletic is reporting that the the club does not expect the two players to leave before the window closes at 11pm next Tuesday, January 31.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is said to like the two defenders and is keen to keep them involved for the second half of the season.

Lamptey has been linked with moves to Lyon and Sporting Lisbon, having only started one league game so far this season.

Both European clubs are believed to be preparing to replace Malo Gusto and Pedro Porro, who have been linked with transfers to Chelsea and Tottenham respectively.

Centre back van Hecke has been linked with a move to to a number of Championship sides including Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Blackburn.

