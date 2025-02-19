Uefa coefficient update as Brighton, Fulham and Aston Villa given huge European boost

How Brighton can qualify for Europe next season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's excellent 3-0 win against Chelsea last Saturday keeps the Seagulls in the running for European football next season.

Albion are 10th in the Premier League and will hope to push for European qualification in the second half the season, resuming at Southampton this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, the top four spots in the table – currently held by Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City – will qualify for next season's Champions League.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC will hope to return to European football next season

The Premier League can also earn a fifth Champions League spot, based on “association club coefficient.”

In short, if Premier League clubs progress deep into this year’s Champions League, Europa League and Conference League and is "ranked first or second" by Uefa, the English top flight will earn one additional automatic place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which is currently good news for Premier League clubs, as their teams are at the top of Uefa’s coefficient ranking with 20.892 points, followed by Spain (18.035).

Clubs like Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Chelsea will welcome the news as they look for Champions League football next season.

Importantly, for the chasing pack – such as Fulham, Aston Villa and Brighton – if fifth place in the Premier League does turn into a Champions League spot, the positions that qualify for the Europa League and Conference League will also move down the table by one place.

How do Premier League teams qualify for the Europa League: Two from the Premier League will reach the Europa League, while the winner of the 2024-25 FA Cup is guaranteed a place in the Europa League if it fails to qualify another way. The Conference League winner also qualifies for the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to qualify for the Conference League: One from the Premier League will reach the Conference League, while the winner of the 2024-25 League Cup is guaranteed a place if it fails to qualify another way.

This is subject to change however as the Premier League explains: "If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEL league-phase place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for Uefa competitions in the Premier League.

"b) If the EFL Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six in the event of (a) above), their Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team that have not qualified for Uefa competitions in the Premier League."

This likely means qualification for European football next season could well drop down to eighth, which keeps Brighton, Aston Villa and Fulham very much in the running.