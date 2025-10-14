Brighton chairman and owner Tony Bloom is keen to disrupt Scottish football

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has doubled down on his stance to ruffle some feathers north of the border.

Last summer Bloom invested a reported £9.86 million for a 29 per cent stake in Scottish Premiership club Heart of Midlothian.

The aim is to help the Edinburgh club disrupt the dominance of Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers and so far it gone very nicely for Bloom.

Hearts currently top the Scottish Premiership as Derek McInnes team are two points above second placed Celtic with 19 points from their first seven matches.

Rangers have had a dreadful start and recently sacked manager Russell Martin as they sit eighth with eight points.

Bloom's know how and investment is certainly cranking up the pressure on Celtic and Rangers and the Albion chairman, who also holds minority stakes in Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) in Belgium, and Melbourne Victory in Australia, is delighted.

Scottish football is ‘not particularly exciting to the outside’

"I have taken a minority investment in Hearts over the summer," said Bloom to the Albion website.

"I really think Scottish football is under-invested and under-resourced and not particularly exciting to the outside.

"I grew up following and watching Scottish football and just to see two teams dominate in the last 15 years, or one team, isn't really good.

"So I thought I can help make a difference and I believe Hearts are a great club. They are the biggest fan-owned club in the UK and I'm delighted to be involved with them and to help them.

"It is great to see them top of the table and long may that continue."

