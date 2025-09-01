Transfer deadline day: Brighton and Hove Albion give midfielder 'green light' to join Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Matt O’Riley looks set to secure a loan move away from the club on transfer deadline day.

Just a year on from his £25m move from Celtic, the 24-year-old has continuously been tipped with a departure from the Amex Stadium.

Brighton’s Premier League rivals Everton were linked with a swoop for the Denmark international earlier in the window, while clubs across Europe – mostly in Italy – have also been credited with an interest.

But it now seems the Danish international will be playing his football this season for Olympique Marseille – a Ligue 1 team managed by former Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The news was first reported by French journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

He reported on X (formerly Twitter): “EXCLUSIVE: Matt O'Riley arrives in Marseille. Agreement between Brighton and OM for a straight loan without a purchase option. The midfielder is expected in Marseille this Monday morning.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said O'Riley will be a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who is reportedly close to signing for AC Milan.

According to Romano, Marseille will pay a €2m plus add-ons loan fee. The Italian added: “Salary covered and green light from Brighton.

“The deal does NOT include any buy option. All sealed, here we go.”

Romano reported that O’Riley had planned to move to Juventus earlier in the window before the ‘deal collapsed’.

The midfielder only signed for Brighton from Celtic last summer.

After suffering a major injury on his debut, he returned to the team with a match-winning goal against Manchester City but was never able to secure his place in the team as a regular starter.

Form and fitness would continue to be a problem for O’Riley on the south coast Fabian Hurzeler mainly preferred Georginio Rutter in the advanced midfield role which often the classy operator sidelined, or playing out of position.

The Fulham academy graduate registered 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists during his maiden season at the Amex Stadium.

This was quite a contrast from his final season at Celtic, where he played 49 matches in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists.

But, after excelling in pre-season, O’Riley started Albion’s opening two matches of the 2025/26 season – scoring a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Fulham on opening day.

He played the full 90 minutes at Everton but was an unused substitute in the EFL Cup match at Oxford and also the following home league game against Manchester City.

Brajan Gruda took up the mantle of scoring a late winner for Albion against Pep Guardiola’s side – just like O’Riley had done last season.

In June 2025, during an interview with Danish media while on international duty, O'Riley said: "I am not completely happy, and I am just giving my opinion.

"It makes it difficult to show off when you play a position you are not completely happy with.”

However, after the draw against Fulham, O’Riley told the British press that he was ‘very happy’ at Brighton.

On the transfer speculation, he said: "Honestly, I have no idea at the moment, genuinely. I try not to look at anything, just because for my peace of mind, it's better.

“Naturally, it crops up when people start speaking about things here and there.

"If your name's there that much, of course, there probably is some element of interest. But at the same time, I'm having a lot of fun here, which is the main thing."

"Genuinely. I'm very happy here. I'm having fun. That's all I really know at the moment."

It was at this point that The Athletic’s Andy Naylor reported that O’Riley was ‘more likely to remain’ at Brighton than he was at the start of the transfer window.

Naylor added: “He continues to be linked with Italian clubs, but he is in a better place after a chat with head coach Fabian Hurzeler during a strong pre-season.”

O’Riley’s reported move to Marseille comes amid the news that Tariq Lamptey is moving to ACF Fiorentina after five years at the club. The right-back is leaving on a permanent deal, believed to be around £5.2 million, plus potential add-ons.

Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte was in London over the weekend – putting the final touches on his loan move to Chelsea.

Forward Abdallah Sima has also secured a permanent move away from Albion.

Albion confirmed on Friday that the 24-year-old has completed a transfer to the Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens on ‘undisclosed terms and subject to regulatory approvals’.

Winger Adrian Mazilu has joined Dinamo Bucharest from Brighton on a permanent deal, for undisclosed terms and subject to the usual regulatory process.