Mark Lawrenson believes Brighton will have an ‘up and down’ season but will beat Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Albion are looking for their first Premier League win since their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in late September.

Despite their patchy form, they still sit six points and six places ahead of 14th-positioned Forest ahead of their clash at City Ground this afternoon (Saturday, November 25).

He told Paddy Power: "Brighton have been a bit hit and miss, playing in Europe has made a difference to them. They’re under a bit of pressure so I’ll have Brighton. I think this might be the story of their season, a little bit up and down."

If results go Albion's way this weekend, they could rise to sixth in the table but a loss could see them fall to 11th.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “It’s difficult working when there is the national break because we have a lot of international players and a lot of injuries.

"We have worked very well, but it’s different to last season because we had six, seven national team players. We could work better, but I have said a lot of times this season, it’s completely different [to last season].”

Assessing the threat of Steve Cooper’s side, De Zerbi added: “They’re a very good team. I watched the game against Aston Villa and they played very well.

"They have good players, a tough atmosphere, a historic team. But we need to win points because we lost four points against Fulham and Sheffield United.

"We are playing well, better than one month ago. Tomorrow starts the crucial part of the season in the Premier League and the Europa League and we try to be competitive in every game.”

The hosts will be without top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi, who is expected to be sidelined for months with a groin injury.