Fabian Hurzeler, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issues ahead of the new season

All the latest injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the Premier League season

A number of Albion players were missing as the Seagulls played a 2-2 pre-season draw with Southampton at St Mary’s.

Two goals from Yankuba Minteh set them on their way as Fabian Hurzeler’s team dominated the Saints.

But Albion tired in the closing stages and Jay Robinson's goal gave Southampton hope and they drew level through Adam Armstrong’s penalty.

Hurzeler said: "I'm happy. I think we showed today that we are in a good place and now it's about improving the details and getting physically ready for the Premier League.

"We controlled the game for 70-75 minutes so it was disappointing not to win the game but I saw a lot of good things."

Brighton have one more tune-up against Bundesliga club Wolfsburg at the Amex on August 9, before their Premier League opener against Fulham on August 16.

Brighton’s injury list in full

Facundo Buonanotte - ankle The Argentine hobbled off against Las Palmas but featured in the behind closed doors 60-minute friendly against Southampton, the one before the public friendly.

Carlos Baleba - minor issue The midfielder has missed the last three pre-season matches but Hurzeler confirmed after Southampton that the Cameroon international will be back in training this week.

Solly March - Knee The winger remains a little way off full fitness. He is looking at a week or two before he starts training with the first team group and is unlikely to be fit for the start of the new campaign on August 16.

Charalampos Koustoulas - fitness Another case of adapting to Brighton’s training after his £30m arrival from Olympiacos. The Greek striker is yet to feature in pre-season but Hurzeler said he should be available to face Wolfsburg.

Ferdi Kadioglu - toe Hurzeler said Kadioglu will be like a “new signing this season.” He featured against Coventry and also played 47 minutes in the behind closed door friendly at Southampton.

Julio Enciso - knee The Paraguay playmaker was set to leave the club this summer but any possible transfer has been delayed due to a knee injury. He is expected to return in two-three months.

Tariq Lamptey - unspecified The flying full back signed a new one-year deal over the summer but is yet to feature in pre-season. Hurzeler said he should be joining the training group soon, and Wolfsburg on August 9 could be a realistic target for minutes.

Stefanos Tzimas - fitness The £22m summer arrival is adapting to Brighton’s “intense” training after joining from Bundesliga 2 club FC Nurnberg. The striker did not play against Stoke, Las Palmas, Coventry or Southampton. Hurzeler said Wolfsburg is an option.

Bart Verbruggen - knee The Dutch stopper has yet to feature in preseason as he recovers from injury. He was pictured at the Spain training camp and Hurzeler gave a positive update after the Southampton match. The head coach said he’s training with the group and should feature against Wolfsburg.

Adam Webster - knee The 30-year-old defender featured in pre-season against Stoke but suffered a serious knee injury during the training camp in an off the ball incident. It's a major blow for luckless Webster who was just getting back to his best after injury troubles last season.

