Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly closing on the signing of Leeds United star man Georginio Rutter.

Albion have triggered the £40m release clause for the 22-year-old attacker, who has 'verbally agreed' to sign, according to reports.

The Athletic’s transfer expert David Ornstein wrote on X: “Brighton expect Georginio Rutter to agree move after meeting £40m clause in Leeds deal before expiry yesterday.

"#BHAFC advancing process to complete signing. #LUFC still trying to convince 22yo to stay but would be big profit on £25m paid.”

Hurzeler was asked about the proposed signing at a press conference this morning (Thursday, August 15) – before Brighton travel to Everton for the first Premier League match of the season.

“First of all, I'm very happy with the squad we already have,” the German replied.

"It's also our job to search if there's any player who fits our profile, to our style of play. The character of the player is very important for us.

"If there might be a fit, we will see what happens, but to negotiations or to players we want to maybe see in our squad, I will never say anything.”

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is not messing around this summer. The Seagulls have already spent upwards of £100m this transfer window – a club record – with three new faces still set to arrive.

The latest signing is Germany under-21 international attacker Brajan Gruda, who joined from Mainz – for around £25m – on a four-year deal.

The signing of Rutter would take Albion’s summer spending above £140m. It would come a huge blow to Leeds, who have already lost Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray to Premier League clubs this summer.