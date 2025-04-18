'Very positive' – Fabian Hurzeler teases Brighton return for Liverpool-linked star ahead of Brentford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League team news ahead of Brentford clash

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is set to return in time for Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

The Japanese star missed last Saturday’s frustrating 2-2 home draw with relegation-bound Leicester City following a heel injury sustained in the second half of Albion 2-1 loss at old rivals Crystal Palace.

Mitoma has been a key for Albion this term with eight goals and three assists and the Leicester clash was the first top flight match he has missed this campaign.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has been struggling with a heel injury

The 27-year-old was linked with a summer move to Liverpool this week but his return is a huge boost for the Seagulls.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “The big word today is positivity. One thing is very positive, Karou is back, JP [Jan Paul van Hecke] is back and we have a lot of rehab players or players who are in the end stage of the rehab and start training next week.

“That's a big positive message for all of us and therefore the word for Easter is positivity."

Brighton also have a number of long-term casualties with the likes of James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe). With just six matches of the top flight campaign to go time is running out for them to return.

Hurzeler though was cautiously optimistic. “There's a chance, [for James and Ferdi] there's a chance, yes.”

Brighton are 10th in the Premier League table and need a strong finish to the campaign to secure qualification for European football.

Hurzeler is keen to respond to last Saturday’s frustrating draw at the Amex.

"So during the training week I see big reactions from everyone. I see players who work really hard. We always try to show reactions of course at the game and it's important that you don't try to force it.

“That you try to enjoy it, that you try to stay relaxed. Because I think when you get in these emotions where you try to force it then you're not good at making decisions.

"It's really important to of course, to want to show a reaction as a team but also try to enjoy it and try to stay relaxed.”

