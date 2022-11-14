'Walloped' – Dermot Gallagher makes Lucas Digne VAR claim in Brighton and Aston Villa penalty debate

Solly March of Brighton lies injured on the floor during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa

Brighton were pushing hard for a leveller when Solly March stole in ahead of Villa defender Lucas Digne, who proceeded to kick the Brighton attacker but even though VAR Jarred Gillet reviewed the incident, no foul was awarded.

It was a key incident in the match and denied Brighton a chance to grab a second goal in a hard fought and often ill-tempered clash as the Seagulls were left frustrated after Danny Ings hit a brace to cancel out Alexis Mac Allister’s first-minute opener.

Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “I understand why the referee did not give it, the ball is the clue. Solly March gets the ball first. Digne does not realise he he is there. He swings through, catches March and the ball rebounds off him. The referee thinks the ball has gone forward. But when you look at it on replay, clearly he has walloped into him. It has to be a penalty.

"You only have to see that replay we have just seen that clearly shows Solly March gets the ball first. It shows the balls has gone. Digne, he has no idea he is there. I get that but it is a foul. The replay shows you everything. All they (VAR) had to do, was tell Chris Kavanagh to look at the screen. He goes to the screen and he’s going to point to the spot.”