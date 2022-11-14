'Walloped' – Dermot Gallagher makes Lucas Digne VAR claim in Brighton and Aston Villa penalty debate
Former Premier League boss Dermot Gallagher was amazed Brighton were not awarded a penalty in the second half of their 2-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium
Brighton were pushing hard for a leveller when Solly March stole in ahead of Villa defender Lucas Digne, who proceeded to kick the Brighton attacker but even though VAR Jarred Gillet reviewed the incident, no foul was awarded.
It was a key incident in the match and denied Brighton a chance to grab a second goal in a hard fought and often ill-tempered clash as the Seagulls were left frustrated after Danny Ings hit a brace to cancel out Alexis Mac Allister’s first-minute opener.
Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “I understand why the referee did not give it, the ball is the clue. Solly March gets the ball first. Digne does not realise he he is there. He swings through, catches March and the ball rebounds off him. The referee thinks the ball has gone forward. But when you look at it on replay, clearly he has walloped into him. It has to be a penalty.
"You only have to see that replay we have just seen that clearly shows Solly March gets the ball first. It shows the balls has gone. Digne, he has no idea he is there. I get that but it is a foul. The replay shows you everything. All they (VAR) had to do, was tell Chris Kavanagh to look at the screen. He goes to the screen and he’s going to point to the spot.”
Sky Sport pundit Jamie Carragher was at the match and tweeted: “Brighton were not at their best today, but Aston Villa defended very well. But how on earth did the official on VAR not give a penalty to Brighton for the challenge by Lucas Digne!! One of the most blatant penalties you’ll see all season.”