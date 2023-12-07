Watch as Brighton match-winner Jack Hinshelwood laps up applause after final whistle

Jack Hinshelwood says scoring Brighton's winner against Brentford and celebrating in front of the fans was an ‘unbelievable feeling’.

The 18-year-old put in an all-round display in Albion's 2-1 win over the Bees at the Amex on Wednesday night (December 6), scoring a superb header after goals from Pascal Gross and Bryan Mbeumo, and saving his team at the other end with a goalline clearance.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi heaped praise on the 18-year-old, who played as a full-back despite being a midfielder, and compared him to club legend Gross, too.

After the match, the Brighton academy star stayed out on the pitch a little longer than his teammates to celebrate with the fans and lap up the applause – something he won't forget in a hurry (scroll down to see the video).

The teenager, who scored his first senior goal for the club, told Amazon Prime: “It is an unbelievable feeling. It was my first game playing here at the Amex in front of all these fans. And it was a brilliant feeling to get a standing ovation when I came off.

"I am just delighted to get the win. The fans, players and manager have all shown great belief in me and I am just trying to repay them.”