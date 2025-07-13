Watch: Brighton already have their Joao Pedro replacement as former Man United ace nets four in pre-season blitz
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck looks sharp ahead of the new campaign with a four-goal blast in a 6-1 pre-season victory against League One Wycombe 6-1.
Welbeck, Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma all featured in the first half for the Seagulls, along with new signing from PSV, Olivier Boscagli, who played at centre back alongside Lewis Dunk.
James Milner, who missed most of last season with hamstring issue, also started and played 30 minutes. Carl Rushworth was selected in goal as Bart Verbruggen recovers from injury.
The second half saw plenty of changes with the likes of Jeremy Sarmiento, Facundo Buonanotte, Igor Julio, Erin Cashin and Andy Moran all featuring.
But it was Welbeck who stood out as the 34-year-old former Manchester United and Arsenal striker netted four first half goals. His form is huge bonus for head coach Fabian Hurzeler as they look to adapt after Joao Pedro’s £60m summer exit to Chelsea.
Buonanotte and Charlie Tasker completed the scoreline after the break on a baking hot afternoon in Lancing.
Watch the highlights of the 6-1 pre-season friendly victory here.
Brighton First half XI: Rushworth, Slater, Boscagli, Dunk, Veltman, Mitoma, Baleba, Milner (Moran ’30 as planned), Minteh, Georginio, Welbeck.
Brighton Second half XI: Rushworth, Cashin, Igor Julio, Webster, Tasker, Vickers, Mullins, Moran, Howell, Sarmiento, Buonanotte.
Viktor Gyokeres angers Sporting Lisbon
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s bid to sign former Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres has taken a fresh twist after Sporting Lisbon confirmed he is facing disciplinary action for failing to turn up to training.
The Portuguese club warned Gyokeres’ no-show will make the striker’s possible departure to Arsenal “more complicated”.
Gyokeres, who scored 39 league goals to fire Sporting to the Portuguese title last season, is understood to be at the top of Arsenal’s wishlist.
However, the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee and the 27-year-old has appeared to play his hand by refusing to return for pre-season training.
However, Sporting president Frederico Varandas told Portuguese news agency LUSA, “We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group.
“If they don’t want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we’ll be very comfortable with that for the next three years.
“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave.
“No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are.”
