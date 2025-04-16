Watch: Brighton Women's team host open training at Amex before Liverpool clash

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Brighton and Hove Albion Women's team held an open training session at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, April 15, before their game against Liverpool this Saturday.

It’ll be a tense game between the two sides. Brighton currently sit in fifth position with 22 points, The Reds are one place below with one point being the difference.

If Brighton can finish fifth this season, it’d be their highest Women’s Super League finish ever.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seagulls’ last tow fixture was a tough 2-1 loss at home to Manchester City.

Brighton Women's team hosted an open training before their Liverpool clash at the Amex Stadium.Brighton Women's team hosted an open training before their Liverpool clash at the Amex Stadium.
Brighton Women's team hosted an open training before their Liverpool clash at the Amex Stadium.

They’ll be looking to change their fortunes with fan support at the Amex Stadium to boost them for their final games.

Sussex World spoke to Head Coach Dario Vidošić about the occasion, injury news and how he's settled into the city.

Dario Vidošić said: “I think it's nice as a club to bring our fans that have been with us throughout the season and to have this session.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It just gives us a nice way to go into now our last two sessions leading into the Liverpool game, which will be back at the stadium.

“It’s one that we’re looking forward to. Tough opponent and we'll be ready for the matchup.”

Dario Vidosic joined the Women's Super League side on a three-year deal in July 2024. When asked about how he’s settled into the city, he said: “When I first came over, it was in the summer.

"It felt a little bit like Australia, near the beach and the sun!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

the winter I've been used to, I've been away in Europe throughout my career and in cold places. So this wasn't as cold probably to where I've been.

"So it's been really enjoyable. I've settled really well. The family have also settled in well. So it's been great.”

Remaining tickets for Albion’s clash with Liverpool can be purchased on the Brighton website.

Watch our video above

For your next Albion read: Major injury boost for Brighton as ‘great leader’ returns after 13-match absence

Related topics:LiverpoolWomen's Super LeagueAmex StadiumBrightonSeagulls

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice