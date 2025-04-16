Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion Women's team held an open training session at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, April 15, before their game against Liverpool this Saturday.

It’ll be a tense game between the two sides. Brighton currently sit in fifth position with 22 points, The Reds are one place below with one point being the difference.

If Brighton can finish fifth this season, it’d be their highest Women’s Super League finish ever.

The Seagulls’ last tow fixture was a tough 2-1 loss at home to Manchester City.

They’ll be looking to change their fortunes with fan support at the Amex Stadium to boost them for their final games.

Sussex World spoke to Head Coach Dario Vidošić about the occasion, injury news and how he's settled into the city.

Dario Vidošić said: “I think it's nice as a club to bring our fans that have been with us throughout the season and to have this session.

"It just gives us a nice way to go into now our last two sessions leading into the Liverpool game, which will be back at the stadium.

“It’s one that we’re looking forward to. Tough opponent and we'll be ready for the matchup.”

Dario Vidosic joined the Women's Super League side on a three-year deal in July 2024. When asked about how he’s settled into the city, he said: “When I first came over, it was in the summer.

"It felt a little bit like Australia, near the beach and the sun!

the winter I've been used to, I've been away in Europe throughout my career and in cold places. So this wasn't as cold probably to where I've been.

"So it's been really enjoyable. I've settled really well. The family have also settled in well. So it's been great.”

Remaining tickets for Albion’s clash with Liverpool can be purchased on the Brighton website.

