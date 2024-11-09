Fabian Hurzeler has revealed what he told his Brighton players during the half-time break, after Manchester City took a one-goal lead at the Amex.

City dominated for large periods of the first half with Bart Verbruggen by far the busiest of the two goalkeepers. The Dutchman made a number of saves including a superb stop to deny Savinho.

City finally opened the scoring through Erling Haaland after 23 minutes.

Yasin Ayari gave the ball away to Kovacic whose pass split the Brighton defence and Haaland had a shot saved by Verbruggen. However, the ball was still in the danger zone and Haaland managed to get the better of Jan Paul van Hecke to open the scoring from close range.

The hosts grew into the game and started creating some promising opportunities. Danny Welbeck came the closest when he had a shot blocked by Josko Gvardiol.

Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Brighton have shown a great reaction after being on the ropes for four or five minutes after the opener.

"They have been on the front foot, pressing high and doing as much as possible to nullify Man City.”

Fabian Hurzeler spoke to Sky Sports at half-time.

He said: “We didn’t play with courage or intensity. That was the main message at half time.

“To press together is the most important thing. They have the quality to stop that if we’re not together.”

Hurzeler made one change at the break bringing on Carlos Baleba for Ayari, who picked up a yellow card in the first-half.