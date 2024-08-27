'We didn't mean to be' - Crawley Town boss makes apology to Brighton following O'Riley injury in Carabao Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spirited Crawley Town were defeated 4-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium but it was still a good performance from Reds who had 56 percent possession.

Simon Adingra gave the hosts the lead before being outdone by a well-worked Brighton move at the start of the second-half which saw the hosts extend their lead. After a brilliant run from Julio Enciso, the Paraguayan then played in Jeremy Sarmiento who smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Crawley had their chances to get back into the game but were unable to find the back of the net which led to Adam Webster making it three in the 84th minute header. The fourth was then added less than two minutes later when Mark O’Mahony slotted it past Wollacott.

But there were two big flash points. The first was early doors which saw Jay Williams’ late, heavy challenge saw Matt O’Riley limp off. Replays show Williams was lucky not to be shown any kind of card.

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (C) reacts after a challenge during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town at Amex Stadium on August 27, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Then right at the end Jack Roles was sent off for a similar challenge in Yasin Ayari.

Scott Lindsey and Fabian Hurzeler were both booked for facing off on the sidelines and there appeared to be words between Lindsey and Andrew Crofts after the final whistle with the latter appearing to refuse to shake hands with the Reds boss.

On what happened at the end, Lindsey said: “There staff are winners and I am too and we are too. But it was nothing to worry about, we are both just passionate about winning the game.

"We could see it meant a lot to them to score that fourth goal and they celebrated. Good for them and I wish them all the best in the next round and in the league as well.”

When asked if he thought his side were a little aggressive, referring to the Williams and Roles challenges, Lindsey said: “Maybe were but we didn’t mean to be and we apologise ifg we kicked any of their players.

"The one with Jay Williams and the boy came off, we didn;t want that and maybe the referee missed that and on a second watch maybe something should have been done about it.

"I don’t want any of their players to be hurt for sure. As a manager and a leader of my group of men in there, I apologise for that if that os the case.”