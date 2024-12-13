Fabian Hurzeler said he understands what Brighton’s rivalry with Crystal Palace means for the fans – after he got a taste of it first-hand last season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurzeler, 31, was in attendance at Selhurst Park for the 1-1 draw between the Eagles and the Seagulls on December 21, 2023.

Club legend Pascal Gross was the man who secured a ticket for the former St Pauli boss – as he got a first glimpse of some of the players he would be managing this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the rivalry in his pre-match press conference, Hurzeler said: “Luckily I visited the game between Crystal Palace and Brighton in Palace last season.

Fabian Hurzeler said he understands what Brighton’s rivalry with Crystal Palace means for the fans – after he got a taste of it first-hand last season. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images

"I saw the game live and I experienced it: how the rivalry is, how the mood is between the two clubs and I experienced also some big derbies before.

"I know what it means for the fans. I know what it means for the club. In the end it’s only about three points, but on top of that it’s about the meaning of the game, especially for the fans.

"I think everyone in the building knows the meaning [of the game] so I don’t have to artificially emphasise it, and that’s not my way of working anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My way of working is to prepare the team the best we can like we do every other game. We have a lot of experienced players in the squad. They know how important this game is for the club, how important it is for the fans.”

The rivalry between the clubs started in the 1970s following a row between then Brighton manager Alan Mullery and his counterpart Terry Venables.

The intense rivalry sometimes leads to crowd trouble – and Hurzeler is urging fans to avoid using violence.

A public protection order will mean that alcohol can be seized outside of licensed premises in Brighton on Sunday. Sussex Police said it will have an increased presence in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t need any violence,” he said. “It’s a football game, a football game with more emotion than than a normal game but a football game.

"You can cheer for your team, you can support your team, but in the end it should be without any violence.

“If you win, it’s always enjoyable. I think emotions are part of the game but what I always say is that everything should happen with respect for each other.”

Hurzeler said the fans will play an important part at the Amex on Sunday (December 15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “They are always there for us – our 12th man. I love the support from them. I love their feeling for the team.

“They know when the team suffers a little bit, but they are there with their support and that’s something that is incredible, not only at home but also when we are away.

“It’s up to us to give them the win, to give them something back for the support, for the travel, for the time they invest every day or every weekend for us.”