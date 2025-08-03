'We don’t want to risk' - Fabian Hurzeler reveals why Brighton's new £50m strike duo haven't featured in pre-season yet

Brighton's new £50m strike duo haven't featured in pre-season yet – and Fabian Hurzeler has issued a telling explanation.

Stefanos Tzimas, 19, arrived this summer following his transfer for around £22m from German second tier club FC Nürnberg, while and Charalampos Kostoulas, 18, jetted in from Greek club Olympiacos for a reported £30m.

The Greek teenagers have remained on the sidelines throughout pre-season and were not involved, once again, at Southampton on Saturday (August 2). They did not even feature in the hour-long match, which was played behind closed doors at St Mary’s on Saturday morning.

Albion head coach Hurzeler said the duo were still in training, along with French defender Oliver Boscagli – who signed this summer from PSV.

Brighton spent around £50m on Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas. Photo: BHAFC

[They are] still in the adaptation phase,” he said.

“We don’t want to take any risks today with Ollie, with the Greek guys, Babis and Stefanos.

“They are still in an adapting phase but they are already in team training, which is a positive thing.”

Hurzeler clarified that the teenagers needed to adapt ‘physically’ rather than tactically, adding: “We don’t want to risk an injury in that early phase of the season.

“We are very patient with them.

“We give them time that they can adapt to our training intensity.”

Hurzeler said he hopes the trio will be ready to face Wolfsburg at the Amex next weekend, along with Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood and Bart Verbruggen.